Video: Edinburgh transforms under a blanket of snow with more on the way

With heavy snow causing disruption around Scotland, take just a moment to appreciate the beauty of the winter landscape.

The recent snowfall in Edinburgh might be considered “bad weather” but when the sun is out, the capital looks resplendent.

Calton Hill. Picture: Shutterstock

Calton Hill and Arthur’s Seat offer up some of the better views around the wintry cityscape.

For a more relaxing climb, Calton Hill gives great views the imposing landscape under a low winter sun.

The castle, Arthur’s Seat, Princes Street and right across the New Town and over to Leith all sit under the watchful gaze of the numerous monuments atop Calton Hill.

The more adventurous view hunters might traverse up the steep slopes of Arthur’s Seat itself, but beware of the compacted ice created by walkers ahead of you.

Off the common pathways, the snow is deep and slow, but don’t let that keep you from the wonderful panoramic views at the top.

There’ll be plenty time to ascend the volcano during the spring and summer for a more relaxing stroll. If you won’t make it up before the spring rolls in, you can always experience Edinburgh’s wintry calm in the video above.