Video: CCTV captures moment robber stabs Elm Row shopkeeper

This is the terrifying moment two brave shopkeepers came face-to-face with a 10-inch blade during an armed robbery at a popular city centre store.

Aleem Ishaq, 44, told the Evening News of the harrowing moment he feared for his life when a man lunged at him and his colleague with a kitchen knife.

The stabbing took place last night at 'U Save on 'Elm Row.

Shocking CCTV footage shows the attacker waving the blade and a chain at staff before fleeing the U-Save store on the corner of Elm Row and Montgomery Street. His 64-year-old colleague, named Nasar, was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment on a gaping wound following the incident at around 9.30pm on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Man stabbed in stomach during attempted robbery of Elm Row store

Police cordoned off the area overnight while forensics and detectives scanned the convenience store for evidence.

Aleem is now appealing to the public to come forward with any information of the incident at around 9.30pm on Wednesday in order to get “justice for Nasar”.

The shopkeeper was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Picture: TSPL

READ MORE: Video: Forensics attend scene of Elm Row stabbing

He told the Evening News: “The suspect was in the shop wandering around. I thought he was a shoplifter because he had been in the store for around 10 minutes. I was thinking about telling him off. Then he brandished the knife at me and demanded money from the till. I felt very nervous and worried. It was a 10-inch blade he was waving and poking at me while shouting at me to open the till. He began to hit the chain at me. I got a baseball bat in front of me to defend myself.

“I was just hoping I didn’t get stabbed. He kept shouting ‘empty the till, be quiet and I won’t hurt you.’”

The culprit is seen becoming more agitated and reckless as stubborn Aleem refused to give in to the attacker’s demands.

CCTV images show the moment the attacker struck.

READ MORE: ‘It could have been me’: Shop worker’s shock after man stabbed in Elm Row robbery bid

It was at this point fellow colleague Nasar returned to the shop floor to discover the suspect, described as a man in his 30s, with a knife and chain in his grasp.

Aleem added: “At first I thought of letting the till open but my colleague came out. I thought he’d go away when he saw Nasar but he started hitting him. He poked the knife at him and it went two to three inches into his stomach. I gave him tissues which he put on to the wound, which was bleeding a lot. The man ran off and I called an ambulance. I was very worried and depressed at the whole situation. I thought he was going to cut me. We were questioned and gave a statement and police cordoned off the scene and blood was all over the floor and on his clothes. It was terrible to see the wound.”

The attacker, donning a grey hoodie, jeans and black trainers, has been described as being around 6”1 in height, of slim build. Aleem, who returned behind the counter less than 24 hours after the horrific experience, has praised the “heroic” efforts of Nasar and wants the culprit rightfully punished for his actions.

He added: “I can’t believe in this day and age in such a busy residential area something like this would happen. We want this man to be held accountable for what he has done and put us through. We want people to help us as a community.

“I was the man at the till, in charge of the resources so I was the one most likely to be the victim. But Nasar came in and made an heroic effort and saved me from that.

“People should help each other and not force people to give up their possessions. We should all live together peacefully.”

It is understood an arrest was made in relation to the offence but the suspect was later released and has been eliminated from police enquiries.

Mohammad Abdullah, 44, store manager said: “I have spoken to Nasar after he was stabbed during the attempted robbery. I’m glad he has been released from hospital and is recovering at home.”

Officers are investigating to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh responded to a convenience store in Elm Row at around 9.35pm on Wednesday following an attempted robbery.

“During this time a 64-year-old man sustained an injury to his abdomen and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.”

People should reference incident number 3859 of May 2.