Video: Casualty airlifted to hospital after incident atop North Berwick Law

A casualty has been airlifted to hospital after an incident at North Berwick Law.

Emergency services including ambulance and coastguard rescue scrambled to the scene at around 1pm following reports of a person injured.

The individual has been airlifted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to receive treatment.

The person's condition is not yet known.

In a statement, a Coastguard spokesperson said: "A Coastguard helicopter is in assistance with the Scottish Ambulance service with an incident on North Berwick Law.

"A casualty has been recovered and will be flown to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

"The helicopter was sent from Prestwick and they are now on their way to the hospital."