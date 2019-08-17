Video: Casualty airlifted to hospital after accident atop North Berwick Law

Have your say

A casualty has been airlifted to hospital after an incident at North Berwick Law.

Emergency services including ambulance and coastguard rescue scrambled to the scene at around 11.20am on Saturday following reports a hill walker had slipped and injured their ankle.

The individual has been airlifted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to receive treatment.

The person's condition is not yet known.

In a statement, a Coastguard spokesperson said: "HM Coastguard’s Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre received a request for assistance at around 11.20am today (17 August) with a person that had slipped and injured their ankle at North Berwick Law.

"HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Prestwick was sent to assist, arriving on scene around 12.05pm.

"The casualty was transferred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary."