Video: Bomb squad called to ‘suspicious item’ at Edinburgh bus stop

THE bomb squad was called to a bus shelter in north Edinburgh last night after a suspicious item was discovered.

Police closed off part of Newhaven Road after the item was reported to officers on Tuesday evening.

Police have closed off Newhaven Road, Picture: @thesunsetlab

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team also rushed to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to Newhaven Road at around 5.45pm following reports of a suspicious item found at a bus stop.

“A cordon was put in place as we awaited EOD assessment of the item. The public are thanked for their cooperation.”

Picture: Reddit user/Gusisme

One local resident captured video of a robotic bomb disposal unit travelling along a cordoned-off Newhaven Road. The video was uploaded to their Reddit account.

Police Scotland later confirmed that the suspicious item posed no risk: “The EOD were called to assess the item and have established that this posed no risk to the public. Inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding this incident continue.”

