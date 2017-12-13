Video: 15 photographs showcasing Scotland’s winter scenery

The weather outside might well be frightful, but a little snow effortlessly turns Scotland into a winter wonderland.

From the snow on the rooftops of the inner city to the frozen banks of silent lochs, Scotland looks stunning in the winter months.

People enjoy a walk in the snow near Muir of Ord...see weather story...pic Peter Jolly

As the pictures in the above video show, you don’t have to venture far down the beaten track to find your own secluded winter wonderland.

Everywhere you turn in Loch Lomond and the Trossach’s National Park, glistening snow and a light dusting of frost on some of the more forgiving surrounding hills make for startling photography.

Further North, the Inner and Outer Hebrides are used to putting up with Scottish winter weather dialled up to 11, but when the sun slices through the clouds it makes for quite the picture.

Better yet, snow-covered landscape under a red sky sunset makes for some spectacular colours you just can’t appreciate at any other time of the year.