VIDEO: 1000 school pupils attend Edinburgh’s climate change protest at Scottish Parliament

About 1,000 school pupils have turned out at the Scottish Parliament building today as part of a climate action protest - and more are children are streaming in.

It is the second global youth stike for climate action in 18 locations around Scotland.

More than 1000 school pupils have turned out for the protest in Edinburgh. Pic: contributed

READ MORE: Edinburgh pupils can skip school for climate change protest at Scottish Parliament today

One parent in attendance said that about 1,000 kids are at the strike, with more “streaming in” all of the time.

The children have been chanting: “What do we want? Action. When do we want it. Now.”

In Edinburgh, children have been marching from their schools to meet outside the Scottish Parliament and have been told they won’t be reprimanded for truancy.

Initial predictions were that about 400 would attend.

This is the second global youth strike, with the first one taking place on February 15, 2019.

In Glasgow, over 300 people gathered in George Square, with similar numbers striking outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

Across the UK, organisers Youth Strike 4 Climate said protests took place in more than 60 towns and cities, with an estimated 15,000 taking part.

In the wake of the October 2018 climate report, 15-year-old Swedish student Greta Thunberg put climate change firmly in the spotlight by striking from school to sit outside the country’s parliament, kick-starting the movement in the process.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.