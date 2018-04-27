Victoria’s Secret to open first store in Scotland

Have your say

Victoria’s Secret is set to open its first store in Scotland in the Autumn.

Work is underway at the store in Buchanan Galleries in Glasgow ahead of the opening of Victoria Secret’s first full assortment store in the country.

The store will open in Glasgow

The store is expected to open in the Autumn and will feature a full assortment of the iconic Victoria’s Secret lingerie collections, including Body by VictoriaTM, Very SexyTM, Dream AngelsTM, BombshellTM, Cotton lingerie, as well as the brand’s athletic line Victoria Sport.

Alongside the brand’s best-selling lingerie will be Victoria’s Secret signature scents, body care collections and Victoria’s Secret PINK, a collection of bras, panties, loungewear and beauty inspired products.