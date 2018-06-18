Victim of Gogarburn road rage attack ‘could lose vision’

A man ‘could lose his sight’ following an attack at the Gogar Roundabout in a road rage incident, the Evening News understands.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses after a man was understood to be punched in an incident between 8am and 8.30am on Thursday June 14.

A man was left with a life-changing injury following an incident on the Gogarburn Roundabout.

An altercation took place between a 48-year-old male driver of a red Range Rover Evoke and a man driving a dark-coloured car following a traffic dispute.

As a result, the Range Rover driver sustained a serious injury to his eye and attended at the Eye Pavillion in Lauriston Place, where he will require further treatment.

A police probe is ongoing to trace the driver of the dark-coloured car, which may be a BMW or Audi.

Officers have urged anyone with information to come forward.

He is described as being white, mid thirties to mid forties, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall with a slim build and short, possibly shaved, dark hair. He was wearing business clothes.

Following the attack, the vehicle drove off east on South Gyle Broadway near to the Gyle Shopping Centre.

Detective Sergeant Carrie-Ann Reid from Corstorphine CID said: “The victim has sustained a particularly serious and possibly life changing injury to his eye and our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances that resulted in this altercation taking place.

“We believe the other driver may also have sustained some facial injuries during this incident and anyone who can help identify him is asked to come forward.

“In particular, we would like to speak to a member of the public, who was possibly driving a silver Peugeot car, and is believed to have tried to intervene and assist. This individual is also urged to get in touch.

“Similarly, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation, is also urged to come forward.”

Those with information can contact Corstorphine CID via 101 and quote incident 909 of the 14th June. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.