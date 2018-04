Have your say

A vehicle fire heading westbound on the M8 is adding to rush hour delays in the area.

A white van was ablaze at Junction 3 Livingston - J2 Claylands at around 7am this morning.

Lane 1 was closed due to a vehicle fire on the hard shoulder but has since been reopened.

While there were no lengthy delays, traffic was slow on either side of the carriageway as a result of smoke.

Fire services responded to the incident and were on the scene around 7:10.

The lane has since been reopened.