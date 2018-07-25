Vandal destroys Donald Trump’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Have your say

A vandal has destroyed US president Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A pick axe was used to smash the concrete star.

Los Angeles police Officer Ray Brown said the vandalism was reported around 3:30am today and someone was subsequently taken into custody.

The star placed on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue in 2007 recognizes Mr Trump for his work on the reality show “The Apprentice.”

Mr Trump’s star was previously vandalized by a man swinging a sledgehammer and pick axe days before the November 2016 election.