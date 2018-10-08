V&A Dundee attracts 100,000 visitors in the space of three weeks

Dundee’s V&A museum has notched up 100,000 visitors in just over three weeks since it opened its doors to the public.

The waterfront attraction is already a fifth towards meeting its first-year target of half a million visitors.

More than 27,000 people visitor the attraction in its first week alone, while a further 26,000 people attended a free two-day festival which was staged at the city’s new Slessor Gardens to celebrate the opening of the museum.

It is hoped that V&A Dundee, which took three and a half years to complete, will generate at least £11.6 million for the economy each each year.

V&A director Philip Long said: “I’m very proud and delighted that in just over three weeks 100,000 people have already visited the museum.

“The feedback we have received from visitors has been fantastic and means so much to all of the team here at V&A Dundee.

“It’s been a joy to see people enjoying the galleries, exhibitions and learning activities as well as exploring the wonderful building designed by our architect Kengo Kuma and enjoying all it offers.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming even more visitors to Scotland’s first design museum.”