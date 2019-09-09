US Air Force launches inquiry into Trump Turnberry stays and Prestwick stopovers

The US Air Force is to conduct a review of stayovers by personnel at President Donald Trump’s loss making Turnberry resort after conceding that such trips “might be allowable but not advisable.”

Senior military officials launched the internal inquiry into the selection of overseas accommodation after it emerged a crew travelling to Kuwait aboard a C-17 military transport plane stayed at the loss making hotel and golf course during a stopover at Glasgow Prestwick Airport this spring.

It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the upsurge in US military expenditure at the Scottish Government-owned hub, which has been put up for sale by ministers. The deadline for bids closed last week.

As revealed by The Scotsman, the struggling airport has received nearly £14m to refuel US Armed Forces aircraft since October 2017 under a contract with the US Defence Logistics Agency (DLA), which manages the global supply chain for the US Army, Air Force, and Navy.

A new extended deal between Prestwick’s parent company and the DLA, known as a EUCOM Into-Plane contract, will come into force next month and last until September 2024. It will allow for the supply of around 12.4 million gallons of aviation fuel, approximately three million more than the current arrangement.

It emerged on Friday that a powerful committee in the US Congress has launched an inquiry into spending by the US Defence Department at the airport amid concerns of "serious conflicts of interest.”

The House Oversight and Reform Committee said US military spending at the publicly owned hub had "increased substantially" since Mr Trump became president, and points out that the airport is "integral" to Turnberry's financial success.

It has written to the Pentagon demanding documents and spending records related to Prestwick, including "communications related to Defence Department flights routed through Prestwick."

A report by Politico the same day detailed how an Air National Guard crew stayed at Turnberry in March. It quoted one senior US Air Force official who said the decision to refuel at Prestwick and stay at Turnberry was unusual for such a mission.

Since Mr Trump came to office, there has been a marked increase in the number of stopovers - and overnight stays - by air force crews at Prestwick.

While there were just 95 stopovers and 40 overnight stays in 2015, and 145 and 75 respectively the following year, the numbers have since shot up.

In 2017, US military aircraft stopped at Prestwick on 180 times, with 116 overnight stays. That increased to 257 stopovers and 208 overnight stays in 2018.

In the first eight months of 2019 alone, the number stands at 259 stopovers and 220 overnight stays.

It is not known how many of those overnight stays during the four year period were made at Trump Turnberry.

But in a statement, the US Air Force said its leadership had directed Air Mobility Command to “review all guidance pertaining to selection of airports and lodging accommodations during international travels.”

It added: “While initial reviews indicate that aircrews transiting through Scotland adhered to all guidance and procedures, we understand that US service members lodging at higher-end accommodations, even if within government rates, might be allowable but not advisable.

“Therefore, we are reviewing all associated guidance. Even when USAF aircrews follow all directives and guidance, we must still be considerate of perceptions of not being good stewards of taxpayers’ funds that might be created through the appearance of aircrew staying at such locations.”