Urgent search for Scottish schoolboy missing for two days

A search has been launched for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing for two days.

Sean Paul Elliott was last seen leaving his home on Crofthill Road, Glasgow, between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday.

Police Scotland believes he may have been travelling by bus and knows the Govanhill and Kings Park areas "quite well".

READ MORE - These are the 15 areas in Scotland with the highest levels of house break-ins



Constable Justin Brown said: "We are appealing for anyone who has seen Sean, or knows of his whereabouts to get in touch with us.

"He has gone missing before, however he was reported missing to police today as it has now been two days and he has not come home or been in touch with any other family members.

"He may be travelling on the bus and knows the Govanhill and Kings Park areas quite well.

READ MORE - Tragic British student was swept out to sea watching South African sunrise



"Sean, we would urge you to get in contact with Police or your family to let us know you are safe and well."

The teenager is described as white, 5ft 3ins of skinny build, with brown eyes and brown hair. His hair is short at the back and sides and long on top.

When last seen he was wearing an orange puffer style jacket, blue skinny jeans and black trainers.