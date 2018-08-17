Urgent appeal to trace missing Stornoway teenager

Have your say

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a 17-year-old girl missing from Stornoway.

Hannah Mackenzie from Gravir on the Isle of Lewis was last seen at around 4pm on Thursday (16 August) outside the Nicolson Institute School in Stornoway.

She was intending to walk to the Western Isles Hospital.

Hannah is described as being white, 5’5” tall, slim build, with dark hair worn in a pony tail.

She was last seen wearing black skinny jeans, a dark blue Nicolson Institute sweater, and a black waist length jacket with white lining and white furry strip on the hood.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Hannah or have any information or knowledge as to her whereabouts to contact officers immediately.