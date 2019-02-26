Urgent appeal to trace missing 13-year-old boy from Dundee

Have your say

Police have launched an urgent appeal to help find a missing 13-year-old Dundee boy.

John Lewis Alexander, known as Lewis, has been missing from his home address in Densfield Court since 11:15am.

John Lewis Alexander has been missing for four hours. Pic: Police Scotland

In a statement, police said they are concerned for the boy’s welfare.

Lewis was last seen in Tannadice Street heading towards Arklay Street. He is just under 5ft tall with short red/auburn hair, and was wearing a black Nike top, blue shorts, black trainers, and carrying a bag.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “If you have seen Lewis since this time or have any other information regarding his whereabouts, please call 101 or speak with any police officer. Our reference is incident 1154 of 26th February.”

