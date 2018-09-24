Urgent appeal to trace girl, 11, missing from Edinburgh’s Oxgangs area

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information to help trace a young girl reported missing from the Oxgangs area of the city.

Emma Sutherland was due to return to her home in Oxgangs Row at 9.30pm on Sunday, 23 September, after she was in town with a friend.

Emma Sutherland, 11, is missing from her home in Oxgangs Row. Picture: Police Scotland

However, the 11-year-old failed to do so and has not been seen this time.

Concern is now growing for her welfare and anyone who knows Emma’s current whereabout is asked to come forward.

She is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall with a medium build, long dark brown hair with red streaks and wearing black Adidas hooded top and black and pink Nike Air Max trainers.

Inspector Caroline Flynn said: “Emma knows the Oxgangs, Wester Hailes, Drylaw, city centre and Leith areas very well and we are currently focusing our inquiries on these regions to locate her.

“However, if anyone knows where we can find the 11-year-old then please contact police immediately.

“Likewise, I would urge Emma to get in touch with her family, friends, or with police to confirm she is safe.”

Those with information can contact Wester Hailes Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 4554 of the 23rd September.

