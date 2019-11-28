UPDATED: All pupils and staff are safe after fire at Peebles High School

Have your say

Pupils have been evacuated from Peebles High School today after the building caught fire this lunchtime.

Fire crews are still in attendance but all pupils have been successfully evacuated.

This photo, taken by one of the pupils, shows Peebles High School enveloped by thick smoke.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Operations Control have mobilised six fire appliances and one height appliance to the scene, and crews remain in attendance.

“The school has been fully evacuated, and all persons accounted for.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Borders Council leader Shona Haslam is urging parents to avoid going to the school grounds.

She said: “All kids are safe and sound. Parents, please don’t try and go to the school. It will restrict access for emergency vehicles.

“Group call will be used as usual for communication.”

The Southern Reporter has a reporter on site and will give more information as and when we get it.