UPDATE: Peebles High School fire – second boy is charged

A second boy has been charged in relation to the wilful fire-raising at Peebles High School on Thursday, November 28.

Another boy was charged on December 4 in connection to the blaze at the school, which destroyed the old games hall and badly damaged other areas of the building.

The school is now closed until after the festive break, and alternative arrangements are in place for pupils.

A report will be sent to the Children’s Reporter.

A police spokesperson said: “We would remind the public that, as the person charged is below the age of 18, he cannot be named or identified for legal reasons as per the Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act 1995.”