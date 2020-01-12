UPDATE: Major accident causing traffic 'gridlock' on M9 near Edinburgh

A CRASH near Newbridge on the M9 that led to serious delays earlier this afternoon has now been cleared.

Traffic is now back up and running on the M9 (Westbound) near J1A where the accident happened at about 3.30pm.