UPDATE: Major accident causing traffic 'gridlock' on M9 near Edinburgh Crash causing "gridlock" on M9 Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say A CRASH near Newbridge on the M9 that led to serious delays earlier this afternoon has now been cleared. Traffic is now back up and running on the M9 (Westbound) near J1A where the accident happened at about 3.30pm. Emergency services rush to Glasgow Airport after plane lands with a massive bang David Attenborough announced as speaker at climate change event in Edinburgh 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.