Unsung heroes get recognition for service to the community at Bearsden Festival

Unsung heroes of all ages have been honoured for inspirational work at the heart of their communities.

As part of the 2019 Bearsden Festival, organisers wanted to highlight the wonderful work of volunteers and received hundreds of nominations.

The winners of the 2019 Bearsden Festival Community Awards were: Volunteer in Arts and Culture Award - Peter MacKinnon; Volunteer in Health and Wellbeing Award - Elspeth McKay; Young Volunteer of the Year - Terry Forrey; Long Service to the Community Award - Pat and Margaret McMahon, and Liz Findlay.

All received specially-made glass trophies by local artist Elizabeth Lloyd Kelly.

Festival coordinator Trish Robertson said: “It was so difficult to choose from the wonderful stories of dedication we received.

“The awards were a great opportunity to reflect on how we all benefit from the work of volunteers and to say thanks to everyone contributing to the health and wellbeing of our communities.”

Festival founder Roddy Hamilton added: “A sincere thanks to everyone who helped to shine a light on the wonderful work taking place locally.

“Thanks also to everyone who helped to make the festival such a success. Of all the festivals we have organised, this has easily been the most popular, with inspiration and input from all parts of the community.”

More than 100 partners teamed up with organisers to hold a variety of events during Bearsden Festival, including a range of East Dunbartonshire Council services and the Community Health & Care Partnership.

The winners were congratulated by the council’s joint leaders, Vaughan Moody and Andrew Polson.

Councillor Moody said: “Well done to all the winners and indeed everyone who was nominated for these awards. It’s a valuable reminder of the tremendous depth of community spirit that exists in East Dunbartonshire.

“Bearsden Festival was a great success, with a huge variety of events taking place across the area - united by a theme celebrating the positive impact of arts on mental health and wellbeing.”

Councillor Polson added: “I am always delighted to hear about the range of inspirational work taking place in our communities.

“Too often these unsung heroes are not celebrated for their tireless efforts ‘behind the scenes’ so awards like this are very much to be welcomed.

“Congratulations to everyone involved and all credit to the organisers for another great Bearsden Festival.”