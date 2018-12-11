Unemployment in Scotland falls while rising UK-wide

Unemployment in Scotland has fallen slightly, while rising across the rest of the UK.

But there are now a record number of people in work south of the border, while this figure has fallen in Scotland.

Unemployment in Scotland is down by 3,000 between August and October to 100,000 among all over 16s, according to ONS figures published today. But the number of people in work is also down slightly by 1,000.

The unemployment rate north of the border has sunk to an all-time low of 3.7%.

Business minister Jamie Hepburn said: "The Scottish economy and jobs market remain strong despite the continued challenges of Brexit."

He added: "We remain committed to creating the right economic environment for jobs growth – and our record on unemployment shows this is working. However, Brexit remains the biggest threat to Scotland’s prosperity and these statistics reinforce the urgent need to ensure the positive work we are doing to strengthen our economy is not undone."

Across the UK, record numbers of people are in work and average earnings are at their highest level for a decade, new figures reveal.

Employment increased by 79,000 in the three months to October to 32.4 million, the highest since records began in 1971.

Unemployment also increased, up by 20,000 to 1.38 million after a big increase in the number of men out of work, although the total is still 49,000 lower than a year ago, the Office for National Statistics said.