Unemployed people invited to learn bar skills at Celtic Park

Unemployed people are being invited to learn bar skills at Celtic Park as part of efforts to get them a job.

The Magners Employability Programme aims to train people so they can get work in the hospitality industry.

It will see 12 successful applicants head to the bar school at Tennent’s Training Academy.

Mixologists-in-the-making can also attend an open day at Celtic FC’s stadium in Glasgow on Monday between 10am and 12.30pm, if interested in applying.

Tony Hamilton, chief executive at the Celtic FC Foundation, said: “I am looking forward to meeting this year’s intake and would encourage anyone considering entering the bar trade to sign up.”

The programme will run from September 12 until November 9, with a graduation celebration taking place on November 16.