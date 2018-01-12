Under the Radar: Shredd!

Glasgow satellite towns such as Paisley, Bellshill and Hamilton have long served as talent feeders for acts the metropolis claims as its own. In 2018 the Le Corbusier-inspired seat of learning, Cumbernauld, could soon be joining the list thanks to the self-described garage fuzz rock outfit Shredd!

The trio kicked off last year with the EP Every Time We Meet I Want To Die, which was followed by the singles Cobra and our favourite, Flight Of Stairs. Moreover, sell-out headline shows along with slots at Stag & Dagger, Tenement Trail and the BBC 6 Music Festival, led to the band being crowned best newcomer act at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards.

Plans are afoot to record a new EP in the spring to be followed by an album and UK tour later in the year. In the meantime, Shredd! play Edinburgh’s Sneaky Pete’s on 30 January and Glasgow’s Stereo on 16 February. soundcloud.com/shredd-music

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events and seminars. Their next events take place on 1 & 2 February. www.borntobewide.co.uk

Under the Radar is in association with Off Axis, a free touring and gig swapping network enabling artists to play shows and festivals to guaranteed audiences in over 75 UK towns and cities, and build fanbases nationwide – be part of it https://whatisoffaxis.com