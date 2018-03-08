Under the Radar: INYAL

Glasgow band INYAL built a strong profile in 2017 by scoring a nomination for best Up and Coming Artist at the Scots Trad Music Awards, as well as taking main stage slots at the Heb Celt Festival and Celtic Connections. Mixing synths and elements of hip-hop, jazz and orchestral music with fiddles, pipes and whistles, their approach has been likened to that of the late Martyn Bennett.

This heady blend is further enhanced by the Gaelic vocals of Radio 2 Young Folk Award winner Josie Duncan and additional strings provided by the renowned Charlie Stewart. Tonight sees the band launch their eponymous debut album at Mad Hatters in Inverness, followed by a Glasgow show at Broadcast tomorrow. With a slot already confirmed for the Knockengorroch Festival on 25 May, we anticipate that 2018 will see INYAL further cementing their live reputation. www.inyalband.com

