Westminster ‘terror incident’: Two injured after car hits pedestrians - what we know so far

Two people have been injured and a man has been arrested after a car crashed into security barriers outside parliament in a suspected terror incident.

- Metropolitan Police says it is treating the crash outside Parliament as “a terrorist incident”

- Armed police arrest a man on suspicion of terrorist offences outside Parliament after a car crashed into security barriers.

- Two people have been injured.

The victims

-Two people were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening but they have been taken to hospital.

The suspect

-Police officers arrested the driver of the vehicle, who is in his late 20s, at the scene and led him away in handcuffs.

-The suspect remains in custody at a police station in south London.

-No one else was in the vehicle. Searches have shown there were no weapons in the car.

The crash

-The silver Ford Fiesta collided with cyclists and pedestrians before crashing into the barriers outside the Houses of Parliament at 7:37am on Tuesday.

-The Metropolitan Police has said it is treating the crash as a terrorist incident for the time being.

The response

-The area outside the Houses of Parliament is in lockdown and police have put up a Terrorism Act cordon.

-More than 10 police vehicles and at least three ambulances remain outside Parliament.

-The whole of Parliament Square has been cordoned off and officers are asking the public to move away from the scene.

-Westminster Tube station has been closed.

-Rush hour traffic is being diverted to other routes.

The investigation

The investigation is being led by the Met’s Counter-Terrorism Command but Scotland Yard said it was “keeping an open mind”.

Additional reporting via Press Associations.