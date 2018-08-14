Westminster ‘terror incident’: Two injured after car hits pedestrians - what we know so far

Two people have been injured and a man has been arrested after a car crashed into security barriers outside parliament in a suspected terror incident.
Summary
- Metropolitan Police says it is treating the crash outside Parliament as “a terrorist incident”
- Armed police arrest a man on suspicion of terrorist offences outside Parliament after a car crashed into security barriers.
- Two people have been injured.
The victims
-Pedestrians and cyclists have been injured but the exact number is not yet known.
-Two people were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening but they have been taken to hospital.
The suspect
-Police officers arrested the driver of the vehicle, who is in his late 20s, at the scene and led him away in handcuffs.
-The suspect remains in custody at a police station in south London.
-No one else was in the vehicle. Searches have shown there were no weapons in the car.
The crash
-The silver Ford Fiesta collided with cyclists and pedestrians before crashing into the barriers outside the Houses of Parliament at 7:37am on Tuesday.
-The Metropolitan Police has said it is treating the crash as a terrorist incident for the time being.
The response
-The area outside the Houses of Parliament is in lockdown and police have put up a Terrorism Act cordon.
-More than 10 police vehicles and at least three ambulances remain outside Parliament.
-The whole of Parliament Square has been cordoned off and officers are asking the public to move away from the scene.
-Westminster Tube station has been closed.
-Rush hour traffic is being diverted to other routes.
The investigation
The investigation is being led by the Met’s Counter-Terrorism Command but Scotland Yard said it was “keeping an open mind”.
