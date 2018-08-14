Westminster car crash: Man arrested after car hits pedestrians at Parliament - what we know so far

A man has been arrested after a number of pedestrians were injured when a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament, Scotland Yard said.

What we know so far

- More than 10 police vehicles and at least three ambulances remain outside Parliament.

- The Metropolitan Police say they do not believe that anybody is in a life-threatening condition. Cordons are in place to assist the investigation. Westminster tube station is closed

- Members of the public and press have been moved back further from the area as police put up a “Terrorism Act cordon”, according to an officer at the scene.

Police activity on Millbank, in central London, after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. Picture: Sam Lister/PA Wire

- The cordon has been extended past the Cenotaph on Whitehall - a five-minute walk from the scene at Old Palace Yard.

- Streets around Parliament Square, Millbank and Victoria Tower Gardens have been cordoned off as dozens of armed police swooped on the scene.

- Images posted to social media showed a suspect surrounded by officers being led away from the vehicle in handcuffs.

- The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: “At 7.37am today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. “The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene.”

Picture; PA

- A series of ambulances arrived at the scene and it is understood a number of pedestrians are injured.

- Witness Jason Williams told Sky News he saw “a man driving at speed into the bollard and the police have taken their time to go in. I saw smoke coming out of the vehicle. It’s all been high-speed and very, very dramatic. When asked if he believed it was a simple road traffic accident.”