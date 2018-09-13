Vince Cable: Indyref2 would need indyref3 to agree divorce terms

A second referendum on Scottish independence would require a further vote on the terms of ‘divorce’ talks between Scotland and the UK, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable has said.

Mr Cable, whose party wants a People’s Vote on the terms of Brexit deal, allowing the public to keep the UK in the EU, told the BBC: “If there ever were in future a referendum on Scottish independence and people voted for it, I think they would themselves have to accept that there should then be a confirmatory vote at the end... I don’t think there’s any inconsistency with supporting us on the principle of having a people’s vote on Europe.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Secretary David Mundell has rejected calls from the SNP, made during a Commons debate in July on the Claim of Right, for Holyrood to be given the power to hold a second independence referendum.

“As we prepare to leave the EU, the arguments for Scotland remaining a part of the UK are just as compelling as they have always been,” Mr Mundell said. He added: “The constitutional settlement we have gave [Nicola Sturgeon] the right to call for [indyref2]. It also gave us the right to say no.”