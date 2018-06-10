Veteran army chief thrown off horse at royal event

A former head of the armed forces was thrown off his horse during the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London yesterday.

Field Marshal Lord Guthrie of Craigiebank, 79, was “receiving medical attention” following the incident, the Ministry of Defence said. The fall took place near the Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.

Pictures show Guthrie on the ground as police officers hurry to his aid while another officer leads his horse away.

Former SAS commander Guthrie was head of the British Army until 1997 and then chief of defence staff until 2001.

RAF veteran John Nichol tweeted: “Hearing Field Marshal Lord Guthrie was thrown from his horse earlier. Really hope all is OK – a nicer general officer you could not hope to meet. Wishing you well, Sir.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their places for the first time with the Queen on Buckingham Palace’s balcony after the ceremony. Harry and Meghan joined her in acknowledging the cheering crowds gathered in the Mall.

The Queen was flanked by her sons, the Prince of Wales and Duke of York, at the front of the balcony, while the newlyweds stood behind her, surrounded by other members of the Royal Family.

The younger royals lined up in front of the adults to enjoy the fly-past of modern and historic aircraft, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte standing with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Duke of Edinburgh was the only senior figure missing from the royal gathering.

Meanwhile, a 51-year-old woman was arrested for a public order offence after an item was thrown towards a procession at Trooping the Colour, Scotland Yard said.

The woman is currently in custody at a central London police station.