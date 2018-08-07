Two toddlers rescued after being left in ‘serious risk’ in hot vehicle

Two young children had to be rescued by passers-by after being left alone in a car by their “doctor parent” in the midday heat outside a supermarket.

Officers in England were called to the Morrison’s car park in Reigate, Surrey on Monday after members of the public found the youngsters, aged one and two, in the car.

The Reigate shopping centre where the incident took place. Picture: Google Image

The passers-by had managed to get the children out of the car and gave them water to cool them down, police said.

Surrey Police’s Reigate and Banstead beat posted on its Facebook page: “I can’t believe I’m posting this.......

“At about midday today in Morrison’s car park in #Reigate we were called following concerns for 2 children found in a car alone!

“Thankfully members of the public acted fast and managed to open the doors and remove the 2 children, giving them water and cooling them down. The children were only 1 and 2 years old!

“Whilst we hope this can be considered a one off incident it doesn’t distract from the fact that the potential risk is as serious as they come. The outcome of this incident could have been much much worse had action not have been taken.

“This coupled with the fact that the ‘parent’ was a doctor and the act of leaving pets and children in hot vehicles is all over the public domain in the media etc, it is worrying that this incident occurred

in the first place.

“We can’t keep reiterating this message enough.

“DO NOT LEAVE KIDS AND PETS IN HOT CARS!!!”

The officers added in a further comment: “The matter is being investigated and we refer all incidents like this to our partner agencies as well.”

A Surrey Police spokeswoman later said: “We were called shortly after 12 on Monday, 6 August, to Morrison’s car park in Reigate following reports from the public of two children under the age of three shut in a car in the hot weather.

“Officers attended and the two children were released from the car by members of the public and supermarket staff as there were concerns regarding the temperature in the car. It is unclear how long the children had been left unattended.”

Sergeant Ross Spanton said: “With temperatures in the 30s, young children and animals must not be left unattended in hot vehicles.

“Temperatures inside vehicles can reach more than 45 degrees within a very short amount of time.

“Members of the public who observe children or animals in distress or trapped in cars should call the police so we can investigate the circumstances and take appropriate action.

“We would rather attend in this capacity than once something has gone drastically wrong.”Police