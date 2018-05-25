Two planes collide in ‘minor airfield incident’ at Standsted Airport

Have your say

Two planes collided as they were preparing to take off from Stansted Airport in a “minor airfield incident”.

The wing of a Primera flight to Malaga clipped the tail of a Dublin-bound Ryanair aircraft as they were both on the taxiway, Ryanair said in a statement.

An airport spokesman said both planes were required to return to the stand after the “minor airfield incident” at around 9.15am on Friday.

“No injuries have been reported and no evacuation was required from either aircraft,” the spokesman added.

“As a precaution, airfield operations were briefly suspended, but all flights have now resumed.”

Ryanair said in a statement: “One of our aircraft was stationary at the designated holding point on the taxiway at London Stansted Airport this morning when the winglet of a Primera Air aircraft taxiing behind scraped its tail stabiliser.

“Both aircraft were under the instruction of London Stansted Air Traffic Control at the time.

“The Ryanair aircraft returned to stand to be inspected by Ryanair engineers.

“To minimise delay, customers will transfer to a replacement aircraft later this morning.”