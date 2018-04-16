Two die in separate domestic stabbings in London

Two people have been stabbed to death in separate domestic incidents as the number of murders in London so far this year nears 60.

A man in his 20s was attacked with a knife in Zenith Close, Colindale, north London, just before 6pm on Sunday.

Land and air ambulance crews treated him and he was taken to hospital in central London but died later in the evening.

A woman, also in her 20s, who knew the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

In the second incident, a woman in her 30s was stabbed to death in Sudbourne Road, Brixton, south London, shortly after 6.30pm.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody at a south London police station.

It is believed the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The two deaths bring the number of murders in London so far this year, where the Metropolitan Police haves publicly released details, to around 59.