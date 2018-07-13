Twitter reacts to Donald Trump’s arrival in the UK

With the US President arriving in London on Thursday, politicians, celebrities and journalists flocked to social media to give their views on his visit to the UK.

Actress Samantha Bond, who has played Miss Moneypenny in James Bond films, tweeted her support for the protest march in London saying: “Donald Trump has devastated funding for women’s health in the poorest countries, refuses asylum to women fleeing domestic violence + is undermining human rights worldwide.”

Actor and writer Stephen Fry, another supporter of the march who condemned Mr Trump, had tweeted: “Friday 13th - and a horrible visitation brings alarm, disgust and hilarity to my homeland. Wish I was there for the merry march against the Trumpalo. Join the@AmnestyUK #humanrightsnightmare bloc to protest his presence.”

Former Lib Dem deputy prime minister Sir Nick Clegg said he would also be among the crowds of demonstrators, writing: “Right, I’m going on the anti-Trump demo. I had no intention to but his crazed attacks on the EU, Nato, and WTO have changed things.

“Plus his best UK pals are Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson and Piers Morgan. He dislikes everything I believe in and believes in everyone I dislike!

“Donald Trump has every right to visit. We have every right to say he’s wrong.”

Tens of Thousands Of Anti-Trump protesters are expected to demonstrate in London and across the country against the UK visit by the President of the United States. Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

The president was also accused of “disrespecting” the nation after his latest intervention on Brexit.

Mr Trump was heavily critical of the deal thrashed out by the Cabinet at Chequers in an interview, saying it called into question any future UK-US trade deal.

He told The Sun: “If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal.”

US President Donald Trump (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) shake hands during their press conference following their meeting at Chequers. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/Getty Images

Conservative MP Sarah Wollaston said that Mr Trump was “determined to insult” Mrs May.

She added: “The divisive, dog-whistle rhetoric in his @TheSun interview is repulsive. If signing up to the #Trump world view is the price of a deal, it’s not worth paying.”

Emily Thornberry gave a remarkable defence of Mrs May, saying it had been “extraordinarily rude of Donald Trump to behave like this”.

“She is his host. What did his mother teach him? This is not the way you behave,” the shadow foreign secretary told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Demonstrators gather in Trafalgar Square, London during the 'Stop Trump' march as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Ms Thornberry said Mr Trump’s comments on the PM’s Brexit strategy and his suggestion Mr Johnson would be a “great prime minister” were “rudeness upon rudeness upon rudeness”.

The Labour MP added: “She is letting down our country by not standing up to him.”

The president also took aim at London mayor Sadiq Khan and immigration in Europe in the interview.

Mr Khan said he would not rise to Mr Trump’s “beastly” comments, after the president attacked him over the wave of terror atrocities and said he was doing “a terrible job”.

Rupa Huq, MP for Central Ealing and Acton said the president’s comments were Islamophobic.

The Labour member said: “A dash of Islamophobia lobbed at Sadiq Khan who he blames for terrorism. Awful stuff.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was another not happy with the visit, he stated: “Theresa May has invited President Trump to our country at a time when his dangerous and inhumane policies are putting the lives and wellbeing of millions of people at risk.”

Labour MP Anna Turley questioned why the US president gets to meet the Queen during his four-day visit.

The Redcar representative wrote on Twitter: “Trump is a racist & disrespects our nation. Why does he get to meet our Queen? And those Tories saying we should respect him simply because he is elected President - by that logic shouldn’t he respect our Prime Minister & London’s Mayor?”

While Darren Jones, Labour MP for Bristol North West wrote: “Well this has gone well then. What a humiliating week for Britain (excluding the valiant efforts of our football team!).

Sheffield Lord Mayor Magid Magid dubbed Trump a “Waste Man” and called on people in the city to show solidarity with Mexico, he tweeted: “SHEFFIELD! Tomorrow is #MexicoSolDay, get yourself along to everything below and show the giant orange wasteman that #LoveTrumpsHate”

Journalist and Amnesty International Media Manager for Europe & Turkey Stefan Simanowitz tweeted a picture of a banner unfurled over a London bridge adding: “Welcome to England, Donald.

“Amnesty UK unfurl a giant “#Trump: Human rights nightmare” banner opposite the US Embassy in London.”