Twitter boss runs two companies but eats just one meal a day

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has revealed that he takes daily ice baths and only eats one meal a day to help him focus on running two companies.

Speaking on a fitness podcast, Mr Dorsey, who is also head of financial services firm Square, said meditation was also a key part of his regime and has the “biggest impact” on his mental health.

Mr Dorsey also revealed that he only eats one meal a day – an evening dinner – which consists of meat or fish with salad or green vegetables, followed by either mixed berries or some dark chocolate, which helps him to focus.