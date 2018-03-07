Transgender model quits Labour Party LBGT role

Transgender model Munroe Bergdorf has quit as an LGBT adviser to the Labour Party just a week after taking up the post.

In a statement posted on her Twitter feed, she blamed the “endless attacks” on her character in the press, saying she did not want to be a “distraction”.

Bergdorf was among a group of around 20 activists appointed to a board set up to advise shadow women and equality minister Dawn Butler. However she came under fire from Tory MPs over past comments – including a claim that “all white people” are racist which had led to her being sacked by cosmetics giant, L’Oreal Paris.

In her statement Bergdorf said: “This is a decision that I’ve had to make due to endless attacks on my character by the conservative right wing press and relentless online abuse.

“I refuse to be painted as a villain or used as a pawn in the press’ efforts, especially those at The Daily Mail, to discredit the Labour Party and push their transphobic rightist agendas.”