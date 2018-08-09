Slum landlord stuffs 31 beds into a single house in ‘appalling’ condition

A landlord faces prosecution after police found he had stuffed 31 beds into a small three-bedroom house.

A search of the allegedly unlicensed house share found “appalling living conditions”, with 10 people found inside at the time. There was mould visible, as well as a peeling ceiling, a makeshift curtain and number of fire hazards. The council said it was looking to “take action” against the landlord of the house in north-west London. A spokesman said: “This morning we are with our enforcement officers and Harrow Police inspecting this unlicensed House in Multiple Occupancy and overcrowded property.

“Just some of the things wrong with this property: there is no fire safety, no smoke detectors, no carbon monoxide detectors, mould, and an array of health and safety issues.”

The raid revealed evidence of “at least 20 people” living in the semi-detached house which is estimated to be worth £485,000 according to Zoopla. The website states the house price has shot up by a whopping 207 per cent in 18 years after the freehold was sold for £158,000 on November 29 2000.

Local police tweeted: “We’ve assisted Harrow Council with executing a warrant in the Rayners Lane area.

“Appalling living conditions and overcrowding in a property.” The raid on the house last week featured on Channel 5’s Bad Tenants Rogue Landlords.

The show revealed one of its tenants was said to be subletting the property and was arrested by police for immigration offences.

Officers found 31 bed spaces and just one bathroom in a similar inspection at another “very overcrowded” three-bed property in Kenton in north-west London.

Homemade double bunk beds lashed together from timber with each unit housing up to eight people were also found on August 2.

Harrow Council said there were no smoke detectors in the property and signs of collapse on one of the stairs.