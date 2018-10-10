Skull found in Essex was homeless Glasgow man

A human skull found in Essex has been identified as having come from a homeless man from Glasgow.

Forensic testing of the skull, found in September last year in Rochford, and of a number of bones found in a similar location in August this year recorded that they were the remains of Steven Drummond, Essex Police said.

Mr Drummond, from Glasgow, was born in 1961 and is believed to have been homeless in Rochford where his remains were found on land off Shopland Road.

Essex Police are trying to establish Mr Drummond’s movements before he died.

“I hope this can provide Steven’s family with some answers about his last days, and why he was in this part of Essex, to offer them some peace at this difficult time,” said Detective Inspector Julie Gowen, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

She asked for anyone who knew Mr Drummond in 2017 to contact Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate on 101.

His death is being treated as unexplained.