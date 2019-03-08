Shamima Begum’s lawyer claims IS bride’s newborn baby son has died

The baby son of Shamima Begum, a teenager who fled the UK to join Islamic State in Syria, may have died, according to her family’s lawyer.

Ms Begum’s lawyer tweeted Mohammed Akunjee tweeted: “We have strong but as yet unconfirmed reports that Shamima Begums son has died. He was a British Citizen.”

The birth of her son was announced on February 17. Ms Begum said she had already lost two children when she was tracked down by Times in a Syrian refugee camp.

She wants to return to the UK but her citizenship has been revoked.