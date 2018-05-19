Royal wedding: Meghan Markle arrives in Rolls-Royce Phantom

The new Duchess of Sussex followed in a long line of royal family members with her choice of transport to her wedding.

Meghan was accompanied on the back seat of their dark Rolls-Royce limousine by her mother, Doria Ragland, as they made their way from the Cliveden House Hotel to St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom IV was built and delivered to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in 1950 when she was still Princess Elizabeth.

Kate Middleton - now the Duchess of Cambridge - used the same model for her trip to Westminster Abbey for her wedding to Prince William in 2011.

Harry's father and the Duchess of Cornwall took that exact same car for their journey to the ceremony on Saturday.

The luxury vehicle had to undergo a rigorous repair job in time for the Cambridges' wedding after it was damaged by student protesters.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom VI, a present to the Queen from the famous car manufacturer to mark her Silver Jubilee in 1977, was splattered with white paint and had a rear passenger window badly cracked by the group campaigning against increases to student fees.

The Queen arrived in Windsor on Saturday in her state Bentley, delivered in 2002 as a Golden Jubilee gift, while the Duchess of Cambridge, bridesmaids and pageboys arrived in vintage Daimler DS 420s.

The groom, accompanied by brother and best man, the Dyuke of Cambridge, made their way to the chapel on foot.