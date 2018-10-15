Royal Baby: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “very pleased” that Meghan is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019, Kensington Palace has said.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The exciting news comes just hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Sydney for their first international tour.

Meghan told The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family the happy news at Princess Eugenie’s wedding, it was reported.