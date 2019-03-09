Rescuers discover body of missing Scots climber Tom Ballard on Pakistan mountain

Rescuers have found the bodies of two climbers missing for almost a fortnight on a mountain in Pakistan, the Italian ambassador has said.

Tom Ballard, whose mother died on K2, was climbing Nanga Parbat with Italian Daniele Nardi when they lost contact on February 24.

A search operation was under way this week after four Spanish rescuers were flown to the area by military helicopter on Monday and were joined by Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara at base camp.

Italian Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo said that the search team has confirmed that silhouettes spotted on the mountain were the bodies of Mr Ballard and Mr Nardi and that the search is over.

He tweeted: “With great sadness I inform that the search for @NardiDaniele and Tom Ballard is over as @AlexTxikon and the search team have confirmed that the silhouettes spotted on Mummery at about 5900 meters are those of Daniele and Tom. R.I.P.”