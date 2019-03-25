Rangers assistant Gary McAllister hospitalised after street attack - reports

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has been the victim of an unprovoked street attack, according to the Scottish Sun.

Rangers Assistant Gary McAllister. Pic: SNS/Ross Parker

The former Scotland international was in Leeds on Saturday evening to watch boss Steven Gerrard play for a Liverpool legends team.

He was waiting on a taxi with his wife Hayley when the attack is said to have occurred.

McAllister was punched in the face and required ten stitches. Though the 54-year-old refused to comment, he did say: “It’s in the hands of the police.”

A source close to the Scot told to the Scottish Sun: “Gary was in hospital from about 3am to 12 noon. His face is a mess. He must have at least 10-12 stitches in his top lip.

“It was totally unprovoked by just one bloke. He came from nowhere and just hit him simply because Gary is a former footballer.

“It beggars belief. Gary’s pretty shaken up by it all. He and Hayley have always tried to keep out of the limelight.”