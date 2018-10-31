RAF fighter jets scramble from Scotland to intercept ‘unidentified aircraft’

Have your say

Fighter jets were scrambled from an RAF airbase in Scotland after one or more unidentified aircraft flew close to UK airspace.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the Typhoon jets involved were from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray.

Military tracking social media accounts reported that two aircraft were launched this morning in response to a Nato air policing alert.

Mil Radar told how RAF Voyager ZZ331 was launched from Brize Norton on a NATO squawk at 10.32am on Wednesday 31 October.

An MOD spokeswoman said they were scrambled as a “precautionary measure against a potential incursion into UK area of interest”.

She added: “At no time was there a threat to UK airspace.”