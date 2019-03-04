Prodigy star Keith Flint dies at 49

Have your say

The Prodigy star Keith Flint has died at the age of 49.

Police confirmed that a man aged 49 was found dead in Essex.

An Essex Police spokeswoman said: “We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday March 4.

“We attended and sadly a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The Prodigy enjoyed hits with their tracks Firestarter and Breathe and were known for their fusion of techno, breakbeat and acid house, forged in the UK’s illegal rave scene, and their anti-establishment stance.

An East of England Ambulance spokeswoman said: “We were called at 8.08am with reports of a man who was unconscious in Brook Hill, Dunmow.

“We sent an ambulance officer, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and one ambulance. Sadly a man in his forties died at the scene.”