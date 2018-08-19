Princess Eugenie wedding to cost taxpayers £2m

Princess Eugenie’s decision to marry her fiance Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in May is ruffling feathers.

Eugenie, 28, is set to marry her fiancé, 32, on 12 October in the second Royal wedding of the year. It has emerged, however, that the happy couple’s big day comes with a £2m price tag for taxpayers.

The money is to cover the cost of security, according to the Daily Mirror, which revealed the figure.

Security expenses for the wedding have more than doubled amid increased terror fears since Princess Eugenie announced her engagement in January, according to the paper.

The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie is ninth in line to the throne, and carries out no royal duties. Her groom-to-be is a brand ambassador for George Clooney’s tequila company Casamigos.

A Royal spokesman said: “Costs for security will be shared by individual police forces and the local council but all other costs for the wedding will be met privately.” Emma Dent Coad, Labour MP for Kensington, where the couple live, was not impressed. “This may be the time to review the role and cost of minor royals,” she said.

