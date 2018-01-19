Prince William’s new buzz cut ‘cost £180’

Have your say

The Duke of Cambridge’s new haircut reportedly cost as much as £180.

Members of the public got their first look at Prince William’s closely cropped hair as he launched a health programme at Evelina London Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

It is understood the heir to the throne, 35, opted for a buzz cut after receiving advice from the Duchess of Cambridge’s hairdresser, Richard Ward.

Mr Ward charges a base fee of £125 for a men’s cut and finish, his website states.

According to The Sun, the cut was reportedly carried out by Joey Wheeler, one of Mr Ward’s deputies, during a private session at Kensington Palace.

Younger brother Prince Harry, 33, has openly joked about William’s receding hairline and once said: “I think he definitely is brainier than I am - but we established that at school, along with his baldness.”

Reports that the haircut cost £180 have been greeted with surprise and disbelief on social media.

Twitter user Andrew S said: “The real news about Prince William’s haircut is that mine is virtually identical to his and cost £6.”

RC Robjohn tweeted: “Why did Prince William’s haircut allegedly cost £180? He hasn’t got much of it left to cut.”