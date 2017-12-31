Prince Philip ‘asked if bearded man was terrorist’

Have your say

The Duke of Edinburgh pointed out a bearded man and asked “is that a terrorist?” as he greeted crowds at Sandringham, it has been claimed.

The 96-year-old was attending St Magdalene Church on New Year’s Eve accompanied by the Princess Royal, when it is reported he made the comment as he joked with onlookers.

READ MORE: Scottish history timeline from 1054 to 2014

Witnesses who claimed to have heard the comment said the man had a ginger beard, The Sun and the Mail Online reported.

The Duke traditionally marks the festive period with the Queen at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, attending a church service on Christmas morning and New Year’s Eve with the royal family.

READ MORE: Queen praises Prince Philip in Christmas message

Philip, who retired in August, is notorious for making controversial comments.

The royal once famously asked a group of Aboriginal Australians during a visit in 2002: “Do you still throw spears at each other?”

He also once asked a disabled 60-year-old man on a mobility scooter: “How many people have you knocked over this morning on that thing?”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.