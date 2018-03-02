Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invite 2,640 people to royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that thousands of people will be invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle to share their wedding day.

Kensington Palace said 1,200 members of the public will be among a crowd of 2,640 allowed in to watch the arrivals of the bride and groom and their guests at St George’s Chapel on May 19, and see the newlyweds start their carriage procession through Windsor.

The palace said in a statement: “Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle have said they want their wedding day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too.

“This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the bride and groom.”

The 1,200 members of the public will be drawn “from every corner of the United Kingdom” said Kensington Palace, and will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices.

The prince and Ms Markle have asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities.

The rest of the invited group will consist of:

l 200 people from charities and organisations with which the couple have a close association, including those of which the prince is patron.

l 100 pupils from two local schools – the Royal School, Great Park, Windsor, and St George’s School, Windsor Castle – both of which have a strong affiliation with the Windsor Castle community.

l 610 Windsor Castle community members, including residents of Windsor Castle and members of the St George’s Chapel community.

l 530 members of the Royal Households and Crown Estate.

Prince Harry said earlier this week that he and fiancee Ms Markle were busy planning their wedding which will see the Royal Family, Ms Markle’s relatives and guests gather at the Queen’s Berkshire home for the event.

Mel B has confirmed that the Spice Girls will attend the wedding, and also sparked speculation that the recently reunited band will perform on the big day.

Sir Elton John is also rumoured to be on the guest list and former US president Barack Obama and wife Michelle – who are friends of Prince Harry – are likely to be invited.

The prince and his bride-to-be have already announced that after the wedding ceremony they will be embarking on a carriage procession through the streets of Windsor.