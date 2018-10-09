Poll: Unionists would accept Scottish independence to get Brexit

A majority of English Conservatives believe Scottish independence is a price worth paying for Brexit.

A survey by YouGov found that 79 per cent of Tories in England and 49 per cent in Scotland would accept Scottish independence for Brexit. Three quarters of English Tories put Brexit ahead of the Northern Irish peace process.

Ailsa Henderson, a professor of political science at the University of Edinburgh said: “It really raises questions about the type of union we’re in, and indeed what Unionism means.”