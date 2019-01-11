Poll: Is Andy Murray the greatest Scottish sportsman ever?

Andy Murray has been hailed as a “legend” by the Scottish First Minister after the tennis star announced he will retire this year.

Nicola Sturgeon led praise from near and far after the double Olympic champion fought back tears as he announced the upcoming Australian Open could be his last tournament.

After watching his announcement in an emotional press conference, Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “Andy Murray is a legend - without doubt one of Scotland’s greatest ever sportsmen, as well as an outstanding role model and inspiration for young people everywhere.

